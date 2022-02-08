Read the February issue of MCV/DEVELOP online now! Featuring Ukie’s Jo Twist, PR Panel 2022, Sable and much more!

The latest issue of MCV/DEVELOP is out now – you can read it for free here.

This month we lead with our chat with Ukie CEO Dr Jo Twist OBE, who is celebrating 10 years at the head of the UK’s trade body. Chris Wallace catches up with her to look back on her decade at the helm, and to look ahead to what the next 10 years might bring.

Ahead of the Women in Games Awards on March 4th, Chris Wallace reaches out to some of our judges to get their perspective on being a woman in the industry.

As you read this, Payload Studios will have already begun the process of inviting a new intake of gaming start-ups to apply to join its Tentacle Zone Incubator. Richie Shoemaker sits down with program director Nisha Valand to find out what’s changed for 2022, before catching up last year’s founder intake.

Next up, Funstock’s Ed Gregory is saddling up for Tandem’s impending physical release, while Richie Shoemaker pedals ineffectively behind.

This issue also sees the return of our PR Panel: Turning the tables on those that bombard his email inbox on a daily basis, Richie Shoemaker puts a salvo of questions to select members of the PR fraternity, to find out the challenges and opportunities currently facing those on the front line of game communications.

The evergreen digital retailer and indie publisher Green Man Gaming is looking forward to another colourful year. Richie Shoemaker quizzes founder and CEO Paul Sulyok on what might be in store.

As the games industry continues to boom and studios consolidate their resources, a central recurring question is: How can a company successfully manage cultural change after a merger or an acquisition? In addition, what’s the best way to ensure all parties continue to learn and evolve in the new ecosystem, post-acquisition? Ashley Liu, service line director at Keywords Art and Marketing explains.

With the first commercial arcade video game being released over 50 years ago, the ageing games industry is sitting on a potential wealth of dormant intellectual property (IP) waiting to be revitalised for new and nostalgic audiences. So, what rights may still exist in older games, and how can their owners prevent others from exploiting their IP without permission? Daniel Goodall, associate and intellectual property specialist at law firm, Shakespeare Martineau, gives his perspective.

In this month’s The Art Of, the founder and lead developer of Springloaded, James Barnard, says that Let’s Build A Zoo was as much inspired by Reservoir Dogs as it was Rollercoaster Tycoon.

And in When We Made, Chris Wallace talks to Gregorios Kythreotis, to get an inside view on how Shedworks brought their open world masterpiece Sable to life.

Plus there’s our recent industry hires and moves, development regulars and our Final Boss, who this month is Brenda Romero, CEO and managing director of Romero Games.

