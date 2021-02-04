Read the February issue of MCV/DEVELOP online now! Featuring Wallace and Gromit, Jagex, Dreamfeel’s If Found and more

The latest issue of MCV/DEVELOP is out now – you can read it for free here.

To lead this month, we take a look at Wallace & Gromit’s most ambitious adventure yet, The Big Fix Up – a transmedia AR title that brings together numerous storytelling elements. And which, pre-COVID, was all set for a big finale on the streets of Bristol

Many of those who joined the games industry around the first outbreak of COVID-19 in the UK are approaching their first anniversary in their new careers. We discuss what it’s like to begin a career in our new normal.

Jagex has new owners, a huge private equity firm, but what does that mean for the company and the industry? We talk to Phil Mansell about expansion, acquisitions and some new Runescape games.

Liquid Crimson aims to take your incredible game and make an incredible first impression. We caught up with Lauran Carter, head of comms, to discuss its work during the pandemic, the new demands of next-gen titles, and bringing the Guildford Games Festival to the masses

The work of games journalists has changed significantly over the years. So just what is the role and responsibility of the press in a world of YouTube and streaming? We talk to four leading journalists to find their take on their own story.

Spellbreak is among the latest titles to take a stab at the popular battle royale genre. But thanks to smart gameplay, crossplay on all platforms and a player-centric outlook, it’s a strong contender to break into the big time. We talk to its creators.

Reddit, the self-proclaimed ‘front page of the internet,’ can be an incredibly attractive opportunity to market your game. We talk to Reddit’s Harold Klaje, to get a survival guide to an often misunderstood marketing channel.

For our newest regular feature, this month we look at the inspirations, evolution and production of the art of Over the Alps, led by Joshua Callaghan. A branching narrative game set against the turbulent backdrop of 1930s Switzerland by Stave Studios

And finally, we take a look behind the scenes of Dreamfeel’s If Found… a unique visual novel starring a transgender woman, steeped in Irish culture.

Plus there’s our recent industry hires and moves, development regulars and our Final Boss, who this month is Kwalee’s David Darling.

The latest digital edition can be read here for free (and is embedded below) and here are the full contents of this month’s issue: