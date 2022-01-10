Read the January issue of MCV/DEVELOP now! Featuring DEVELOP/JOBS, Cloud Imperium Games & Star Citizen, our TikTok survival guide and more!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The latest issue of MCV/DEVELOP is out now – you can read it for free here.

This month sees the second iteration of DEVELOP/JOBS, our selection of great UK studios from across the industry, providing them with a stage in which to showcase their best side to those looking for a new challenge. The idea is to let you hear the voices of those who already work at these studios, so you can see if their experiences chime with your own ambitions. If they do then please get in touch with them and do mention us when you do!

One of the most divisive and expansive games in development over the last ten years has been Star Citizen. Carl Jones has only been on board for seven of them, but with Cloud Imperium Games’ UK operations doubling in size over the next five, the assumption is that the crowdfunded studio will have something significant to show by the end of it. Richie Shoemaker beams over to find out what changes the move to Manchester might bring.

Next up this month, Chris Wallace catches up with Mauro Fanelli to find out more about the new game accelerator programme at the Cinecittà Game Hub, and what it means for the future of the Italian games industry.

TikTok has the potential to bring huge new audiences to your games – So why doesn’t the industry understand it better? Chris Wallace talks to the TikTok experts to find out the best tips for surviving on this latest frontier.

At what point when developing a game should you think about supporting mods and other forms of user generated content? Scott Reismanis, founder and CEO of mod.io, doesn’t have the answer, but he can connect you with those that do – the people that make the magic happen. Regrettably, Richie Shoemaker can only connect words.

This month, we also introduce the first of hopefully many articles that will highlight the stumbles, sidesteps and giant leaps forward in accessibility, written by experts in the field. (Except for this introductory piece by Richie Shoemaker, that is).

Geometa’s game director Dan Walters takes Richie Shoemaker through the thoroughly modern sequel to the 1980s classic that’s old school MicroProse through and through.

For this month’s When We Made, Chris Wallace gets behind the scenes of Murder by Numbers: a detective/Picross hybrid title that puts good times and LGTBQ+ representation front and centre.

Plus there’s our recent industry hires and moves, development regulars and our Final Boss, who this month is Mike Gamble, head of strategy at Talenthouse Media Foundry.

The latest digital edition can be read here for free and here are the full contents of this month’s issue: