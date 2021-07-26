Read the July/August issue of MCV/DEVELOP now! Featuring Thunderful Games, Overboard!, Wargaming and more

The latest issue of MCV/DEVELOP is out now – you can read it for free here.

Indie champion Agostino Simonetta is moving on from seven years at ID@Xbox to Swedish publisher Thunderful Games. For our lead feature this month, Seth Barton takes the opportunity to tap into his immense insight into the publishing market from stints at both Xbox and PlayStation, as he discusses the darwinian evolution of publishing.

Looking to make a big career switch? Chris Wallace reaches out to workers from across the industry, who have taken some sudden left turns in their careers for their advice on changing up your career in the game industry.

The games industry is bigger and healthier than ever yet making your title or product stand out from the crowd remains a critical art. Thankfully there are now more ways, and more creative ways, than ever to reach possible players. Seth Barton talks to Etch, Kairos and Neonhive about their approaches.

No previews, no wishlists, no hype – Chris Wallace reaches out to Jon Ingold and finds out how Inkle made a splash with their surprise release, Overboard!

Develop:Brighton is back in 2021 and headlining this year’s speaker lineup, and receiving the 2021 Develop: Star Award, is Team17 CEO Debbie Bestwick. Seth Barton talks to Bestwick to find out more about this year’s event and life at Team17.

The horror visual novel Doki Doki Literature Club! returns with a new coat of paint and all new bells and whistles. All very exciting, but how do you approach the challenge of selling a premium version of a game that was released free of charge? Chris Wallace finds out.

World of Warships comes to HMS Belfast, with a demo station within the landmark. Seth Barton takes the opportunity to catch up with Wargaming CEO Victor Kislyi onboard his latest venture.

Take-Two has acquired Serbian mobile games developer Nordeus. Chris Wallace talks to Nordeus CEO Branko Milutinović and Take-Two’s Michael Worosz to find out more.

Yes, Your Grace brought to life a monarchical simulator with some evocative pixel art. Seth Barton talks to Brave at Night creative director Rafał Bryks about his approach and the lessons learnt along the way.

Chris Wallace a look behind the scenes of Lost Words: Beyond the Page – title that uses the medium of gaming to help impart a lesson about dealing with loss.

Plus there’s our recent industry hires and moves, development regulars and our Final Boss, who this month is Lick PR’s Kat Osman.

The latest digital edition can be read here for free (and is embedded below) and here are the full contents of this month’s issue: