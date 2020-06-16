Read the June issue of MCV/DEVELOP online now! Featuring Tim Sweeney, POC in Play, Yorkshire regional spotlight and much more

The latest issue of MCV/DEVELOP is out now – you can read it for free here.

This month we sat down with Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, Epic Games CTO Kim Libreri and Epic Games VP of engineering Nick Penwarden to walk us through the recently unveiled tech demo ‘Lumen in the Land of Nanite’, and to find out what Unreal Engine 5 means for both developers and next generation gameplay.

Also, we put our usual IRL segment on hold this month, to give POC in Play space to share information how best to make real and well-needed change in regards to race in our industry.

We also reached out to the Yorkshire games industry for our latest regional spotlight. We talk to leading industry figures from across Yorkshire to understand why the region is such a growing hub for the industry, as well as the benefits and challenges of setting up a studio in the north.

Amazon Games Studios’ Crucible launched this month, looking to bring to bear the full might of Twitch and AWS. We talk to Amazon’s Louis Castle about the free-to-play PC shooter.

Given the troubled times we’re living in, we wonder if games can help us understand what it means to be British. We talk to the creators of Pendragon, Landlord’s Super and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture about their take on Britain and how they engage with our biggest issues.

We also talk to Konami’s Richard Jones about the surprise turnaround at the Japanese veteran, as it dives back into the console and PC publishing market – and hear its pitch for developers to bring their games to Konami.

Plus there’s our recent industry hires and moves, development regulars and our Final Boss, who this month is Bidstack’s James Draper.

The latest digital edition can be read here for free (and is embedded below) and here are the full contents of this month’s issue: