Read the March issue of MCV/DEVELOP online now! Featuring Gunzilla Games, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, our North West regional and more!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The latest issue of MCV/DEVELOP is out now – you can read it for free here.

This month we lead with Gunzilla Games, who has reasoned that to create an era-defining next-gen multiplayer shooter, it needs some serious narrative firepower to back it up. Richie Shoemaker fired some questions over to Neill Blomkamp, Richard K. Morgan and Olivier Henriot, as well as Gunzilla co-founder Alexander Zoll, to gauge what calibre of game we might end up with as a result.

The London Games Festival is taking place from 1-10 April 2022. Ahead of this year’s Festival, Chris Wallace catches up with Michael French and David Lilley to find out more about the festivities, including their brand new consumer event WASD.

The creators of PowerWash Simulator have submitted their game to the rigours of science, to hopefully discover the truth of the game’s appeal, as well as perhaps something deeper about our relationship with games. Richie Shoemaker nods gamely as FuturLab’s James Marsden and the Oxford Internet Institute’s Andrew Przybylski threaten to unleash a torrent of big words.

Chris Wallace catches up with Creative Assembly and Teesside University, to find out about their scholarship scheme aimed to get minority groups into the games industry.

Sharkmob has taken a long dormant IP and given it a vibrant and brutal new life. Chris Wallace finds out more about how the team is taking triple-A production values to the free-to-play space in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt.

The skies may be grey and the rain incessant, but Manchester, Liverpool and the surrounding areas are considered hot locations for game development. Richie Shoemaker braves the current heatwave to talk to those that have been settled in the region for a while.

2021’s first-person action game Fracked is likely to be remembered as one of the last great PSVR titles – and perhaps the first must-have for Sony’s PSVR2 when it arrives. Glenn Brace, the game’s art director (and now head of studio at nDreams Studio Elevation), recalls the artistic effort that went into its creation.

For this month’s When We Made, Richie Shoemaker enters the virtual basement of Resolution Games’ Tommy Palm and Gustav Stenmark, as they relive the quest to build the mightiest of VR board games in Demeo.

Plus there’s our recent industry hires and moves, development regulars and our Final Boss, who this month is Nick Roberts, head of studio at Amuzo Games.

The latest digital edition can be read here for free and here are the full contents of this month’s issue: