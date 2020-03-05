Read the March issue of MCV/DEVELOP online now! Featuring the death of the console generation, Unity, Knights and Bikes and much more

The latest issue of MCV/DEVELOP is out today – you can read it for free here.

Every new console generation brings changes, but the coming launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X feels the end of an era in many ways – With Microsoft’s plans to make games play cross-generationally between the One and Series X, it feels as if this is the end of the console generation as we know it. We talk to James Temperton, digital editor at Wired UK and IHS Markit’s Piers Harding-Rolls about what this means for the industry.

Also, we talk to Unity’s VP of engineering Brett Bibby, and some top developers about the near-ubiquitous game engine, asking about the engine’s flexibility as well as its future.

With Britain having now left the EU, we talk to Csaba Berenyi of Sponge Hammer, Anna Mansi at the BFI, George Osborn of Ukie and Amiqus’ Liz Prince about the impact of the split and how to best prepare.

Ukie have released their UK Games Industry diversity census, pointing to some areas of the industry in drastic need of improvement in order to attract and maintain a diverse workforce. We take a look and the findings, and talk to G into Gaming’s Liz Prince, BAME in Games chair Kish Hirani and Gayming Magazine’s Robin Gray for their reactions.

Following up on that, we react to the alarmingly high percentage of games industry workers dealing with issues of depression and/or anxiety by talking to Kate Lindsay, head of HR at Splash Damage about Splash Damage’s recent mental health and wellbeing initiatives. Additionally, we sit down with Sabrina Carmona, senior producer at King, about how to attract a diverse workforce, and what it’s like to be the second ever woman in Brazil to work in the games industry.

Also, we talk to Sold Out’s CEO Garry Williams about the company’s future following its acquisition by the Enad Global 7 group – and to Tandem Events’ Andy Lane about the upcoming Develop:Brighton.

Plus there’s coverage of events from around the industry, development regulars and our Final Boss, which this month is No Brakes Games’ Sitara Shefta. And we talk to Foam Sword’s Rex Crowle and Moo Yu about the development of the MCV/DEVELOP award-nominated title, Knights and Bikes.

and here are the full contents of this month's issue: