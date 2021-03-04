Read the March issue of MCV/DEVELOP online now! Featuring TinyBuild Games, game patents explained, MTG’s Maria Redin and more!

Four new titles, three newly-acquired studios and one huge sequel in the works. There’s nothing tiny about TinyBuild anymore. Seth Barton catches up with CEO Alex Nichiporchik to discuss TinyBuild Direct, Steam demos, pivoting designs, the Pigeon Simulator collaboration and how piracy doesn’t keep him up at night anymore.

Does your gaming IP need less interactivity? What if you could engage your players – along with their favourite streamers – with a less-intensive format? One that they could enjoy when they’re playing games. Interested? Then take a look at Genvid and Rival Peak – Genvid CEO Jacob Navok gives Seth Barton the rundown.

The Nemesis system has prompted a debate about patenting video game mechanics. Chris Wallace talks to patent law experts to find out more about the practice, how to protect yourself from existing patents and why you might want to look into patents for your game.

JetPlay is behind Ludo AI: a tool that is bringing machine learning to the earliest stage of game development. Ludo AI promises to act as the game ideas machine. Chris Wallace talks to CEO Tom Pigott to find out more.

At a recent virtual event hosted by EPOS,‘The Power of Audio in Gaming,’ a panel of audio experts looked to the future of their sector. Chris Wallace reports.

From Scandinavia’s first commercial TV channel to a not so common blend of games publishing and esports. MTG (Modern Times Group) is today the home of InnoGames, ESL, Hutch, Dreamhack and more. Seth Barton talks to CEO Maria Redin about taking the modern into the future.

For our new regular feature, we bring you Unsigned: featuring the most promising unsigned indie games in development today. This month we look at Unity titles created as part of Falmouth’s university’s Launchpad initiative.

For this month’s The Art Of… Seth Barton looks into the inspirations, evolution and production of the art of Disco Elysium, with lead artist Aleksander Rostov and artist Kaspar Tamsalu. Among the most distinctive-looking titles of recent years, ZA/UM’s role-playing game is a genuine modern masterpiece.

…and for When We Made, Chris Wallace takes a look behind the scenes of A Short Hike, a game born from a creative burnout that has a lot to say about the artistic process.

Plus there’s our recent industry hires and moves, development regulars and our Final Boss, who this month is Firesprite’s Graeme Ankers.

