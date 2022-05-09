Read the May issue of MCV/DEVELOP online now! Featuring Project Zomboid, the MCV/DEVELOP awards winners, Norco and more!

The latest issue of MCV/DEVELOP is out now – you can read it for free here.

Over more than ten years Project Zomboid has gone from being one of the unluckiest games in development to one of the longest. Richie Shoemaker picks the brains of Indie Stone co-founders Chris Simpson and Marina Siu-Chong to see what went right.

In March, EA announced the start of not one but two educational partnerships. The first with Ukie’s Digital Schoolhouse, the other with EVERFI in the UK. The aim: to bring the spheres of education and industry closer together. Richie Shoemaker spoke with EA’s Chris Bruzzo and EVERFI’s Jemmi Best to see how things were moving along.

Dundee’s Hyper Luminal Games doesn’t just aim to make good games, it wants them to do good and leave players feeling even better. Seeing it’s two new titles in production, Richie Shoemaker senses good times ahead.

Backed by the venerable founders of Atari and MicroProse, Moxy.io is hoping to revolutionise what play-to-earn and blockchain games are all about. Richie Shoemaker braves the slings and arrows of their outrageous fortunes.

Ahead of this year’s Develop:Brighton, Chris Wallace catches up with Mediatonic’s Anna Hollinrake, to discuss her journey with managing ADHD in the workplace.

In spite of all the challenges of recent years, things continue to run a healthy shade of red for the Guildford-based Liquid Crimson. Richie Shoemaker finds out more.

We hope you turned up ready for a party, because Dead Good Media is celebrating its 10th birthday! Chris Wallace catches up with Stu Taylor and Carly Moxey to find out what the global agency has been up to.

Released this year by WolfEye Studios and Devolver Digital, Weird West offers a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West, with gunslingers going up against weird and fantastical creatures. Richie Shoemaker catches up with WolfEye Studio’s Etienne Aubert to find out more.

Chris Wallace gets behind the scenes of Norco, to find out how Geography of Robots created a snapshot of Louisiana and its culture – and found global success along the way.

Plus there’s our recent industry hires and moves, development regulars and our Final Boss, who this month is Richie Turner, managing director of Warp Digital Entertainment.