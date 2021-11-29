Read the November/December issue of MCV/DEVELOP now! Featuring Take-Two’s Strauss Zelnick, the BGI Christmas appeal, Sociable Soccer and more!

The latest issue of MCV/DEVELOP is out now – you can read it for free here.

With millions more copies of GTA sold, a thriving sports label, and a 2022 release schedule that threatens more of the same (with a Marvel title thrown in for good measure), Take-Two are riding high. Richie Shoemaker thumbs down CEO Strauss Zelnick and gets taken for a spin.

How is it that some games are able to foster a connection between players and the character or world they inhabit that feels intensely personal? Game If You Are’s Lucy Ann Jones talks to four game narrative experts to find out.

With the games industry more in the spotlight than ever before, Chris Wallace talks to the BGI and the National Videogame Museum to find out how they’re transforming lives with games.

Next up this issue, George Osborn and Terry Haynes, Co-Chairs of Games Aid, outline why an effective industry charity can play a crucial role in supporting small organisations across the UK.

We also take a look at The Keys to Startselect’s Success… Digital keys, that is. For game time, online subscriptions, full games, and game store credit. Richie Shoemaker talks to Starselect CEO Max Gudden about doing the right thing by publishers and partners in order to serve customers.

After a couple of successful seasons at the top of the mobile football table, Tower Studios’ Jon Hare (Norwich fan) and Kiss Publishing’s Darryl Still (QPR) are teaming up to bring Sociable Soccer to the PC and console big league. Richie Shoemaker (Pompey) is in the dugout ahead of the inaugural title challenge.

For The Art Of… this issue, Something We Made’s Lucas Gullbo guides Chris Wallace through the gorgeous art style behind the hand-drawn adventure game TOEM.

…And for When We Made, Chris Wallace gets behind the scenes of Bonfire Peaks. A contemplative, sombre puzzle game that pulls inspiration from the Beach Boys, because of course it does.

Plus there’s our recent industry hires and moves, development regulars and our Final Boss, who this month is MAG Interactive Brighton’s Tone Brennan.

The latest digital edition can be read here for free (and is embedded below) and here are the full contents of this month’s issue: