Read the November/December issue of MCV/DEVELOP online now! Featuring PS5 & Xbox Series X, women in games, Paradise Killer and more

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The latest issue of MCV/DEVELOP is out now – you can read it for free here.

This month we lead with an in-depth look at the next generation of consoles: The Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5. The next-generation is here. But this is a new dawn like none before, with near-seamless continuity with the outgoing devices. We analyse the potential of both new flagship consoles.

Additionally, ahead of the Women in Games Awards, we reached out to both the judges and industry veterans to learn what needs to be done to make the industry a welcoming place for all.

Has the UK scene been under-utilised in terms of new teams creating new IP? Sharkmob thinks so, and so it has swum over from Malmö to set up in London – with an all-British core building the first new triple-A team in the capital in many a year. We asks Fredrik Rundqvist and James Dobrowski about their plan and their project.

Next up, we to Splash Damage about its Stadia exclusive title Outcasters, the benefits of cloud development and the future of the platform.

Speaking of the cloud, Amazon has thrown its hat in the ring to be among the first to make cloud gaming a mainstream concern, but how well placed is Luna to navigate these uncertain waters? We talk to industry experts to find out.

This month Koch Media acquired Vertigo Games for €50m. So just what is the Embracer Group company getting for its money and what does it say about the broader VR Space? We talk to those involved.

Also, we a look behind the scenes of Paradise Killer, a surreal murder mystery that takes inspiration from its predecessors to create something truly unique.

Plus there’s our recent industry hires and moves, development regulars and our Final Boss, who this month is Atomhawk Design’s Darren Yeomans.

The latest digital edition can be read here for free (and is embedded below) and here are the full contents of this month’s issue: