Read the October issue of MCV/DEVELOP online now! Featuring our Australia spotlight, DONTNOD, Tales of Iron and more!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The latest issue of MCV/DEVELOP is out now – you can read it for free here.

The Australian Government has announced a 30% tax relief to further grow the nation’s games industry. Chris Wallace reaches out to the indies and triple-As there to find out about the explosive growth in Australian development.

Work from home or come back to the office? Why not both? Chris Wallace talks to DONTNOD’s Oskar Guilbert and Matthieu Hoffman about their new flexible working scheme.

Zordix has come out of Sweden in 2021 to acquire both the UK’s Merge Games and France’s Just For Games. Putting all three under its wizard’s hat. So what’s the strategy behind this latest Swedish force and where does it go next?

Building a game in an off-the-shelf engine is par for the course for today’s developers. But such engines also now offer services that go way beyond the core technology. MCV/DEVELOP talks to three Unity developers about the additional services which helped make their titles a success

Location-based VR has huge potential. The Park is looking to fulfil that potential and with 13 locations open already, it’s set to spread right across Europe and beyond. We talk to CEO Philippe De Schutter about its approach, content, IP and development pipeline.

Chris Wallace gets behind the scenes of Tails of Iron – a Hollow Knight meets Redwall title that might just be the most adorable Soulslike yet

Plus there’s our recent industry hires and moves, development regulars and our Final Boss, who this month is Remote Control Productions’ Hendrik Lesser.

The latest digital edition can be read here for free (and is embedded below) and here are the full contents of this month’s issue: