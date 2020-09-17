Read the September issue of MCV/DEVELOP online now! Featuring Frontier’s David Braben, Guildford regional spotlight, Silver Rain, Animal Farm and much more

The latest issue of MCV/DEVELOP is out now – you can read it for free here.

This month we talk to Frontier’s David Braben. Frontier has launched its third-party publishing arm: Frontier Foundry. With an eclectic initial lineup, the developer turned self-publisher is looking to take its 25 years of hard-won experience and create the first big UK publisher in many a year. We talk to Braben to find out more.

Next up, for our latest regional spotlight, we talk to the games community in Guildford – from Supermassive to Peter Molyneux, to find out why the area has become synonymous with the UK games industry.

A successful acquisition is always a tricky bit of business, from negotiations, to due diligence and contracts, and then to managing the announcement and onboarding process. Now imagine doing all that under lockdown too. We get to see inside Sumo Digital’s buyout of Lab42.

Live ops expertise meets all-action extravagance as Jagex partners with Flying Wild Hog. It’s the Runescape maker’s debut third-party title and the Shadow Warrior developer’s first live game – We talk to both teams about their new partnership.

Silver Rain is the UK’s most intriguing new studio. A diverse team drawn from various industries, all working remotely, led by a woman and a black man, who himself is also starring in a big new HBO sci-fi show. We discover what’s tying it all together.

Also, Descriptive Video Works, the team behind the audio-transcribed trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, tells us about the work that goes into making Valhalla accessible to all.

Modern Wolf’s Fernando Rizo speaks on about Necronator: Dead Wrong, and how the publisher is maintaining its developer-friendly values during a pandemic.

Orwell’s Animal Farm has become alarmingly relevant in today’s political climate. We sit down with Imre Jele to find out how he and his team are adapting this 75-year old classic.

Plus there’s our recent industry hires and moves, development regulars and our Final Boss, who this month is Splash Damage’s Richard Jolly

The latest digital edition can be read here for free (and is embedded below) and here are the full contents of this month’s issue: