Read the September of MCV/DEVELOP online now! Featuring Keywords Studios, CCP Games, Hutch and more!

The September issue of MCV/DEVELOP

After an eventful few months, we have a series of articles tackling the current state of our industry – from leadership, to remote working, to studio culture.

-After an eventful few months, we have a series of articles tackling the current state of our industry – from leadership, to remote working, to studio culture.

Are you considering how best to manage the post-pandemic transition back to the office for your team? Then take a leaf from Sonia Sedler, COO and joint interim CEO of Keywords Studios, who is using the opportunity to improve the lives of 8,500 staff, across 69 studios and 22 countries. Seth Barton talks to Sedler about how Keywords is building a better workplace out of the global pandemic.

For better or worse there’s much discussion of studio culture these days. But advice on exactly what a culture is, and how to achieve a ‘good’ one is thin on the ground. With a rapidly growing studio in central London, Seth Barton turned to CCP London Studio’s Adrian Blunt for his take on this tricky and topical subject.

The industry has been rocked once again by stories of poor working conditions and failed management. Chris Wallace talks about a model for healthy leadership with London’s mobile racers Hutch.

Robot Turtle’s eye-catching Viewfinder went home the victor of Europlay 2021 late last month. Chris Wallace reached out to the team to find out what makes this upcoming photography game so special.

Barcelona’s Omnidrone, Leamington Spa’s Pixel Toys, and Dundee’s Tag Games have received a combined $50m investment and will work closely with the Marvel Strike Force developer on new titles. Seth Barton finds out more.

A rapidly growing and changing industry means rapidly changing and growing accessories. We talk to Nacon about what the birth of cloud gaming means for controller manufacturers.

The Mandalorian has popularised virtual studio technology, now Wales Interactive and Good Gate Media are are using it to bring Fighting Fantasy classic Deathtrap Dungeon to life.

Lawn Mowing Simulator is undoubtedly the most British release of the summer – creator Skyhook talks to Seth Barton about balancing co-development with creating its first unique IP.

With Haven, developer The Game Bakers brought us a pair of lovers, Yu and Kay, making a home on a forgotten world. This month Emeric Thoa, creative director, guides us through the influences and creation of the art in this beautiful and heartfelt game.

Acid Nerve are suddenly in the spotlight following their breakout hit title, Death’s Door. Chris Wallace finds out more about a game that’s already topping many people’s game of the year lists.

Plus there’s our recent industry hires and moves, development regulars and our Final Boss, who this month is Fluid Design’s James Glover.

The full contents of this month's issue: