Recruiter Hotseat – Laura Jacobs, recruitment & HR specialist at PlayStation London Studio

Laura Jacobs, recruitment & HR specialist at PlayStation London Studio, tells us about what it takes to get a job at one of the ‘big three’.

What should aspiring devs do with their CV to get an interview?

A CV doesn’t need to be super long; pull out the most important parts to you. To start with, I’d recommend introducing yourself and making it clear to the reader what your passions are and what interests you about the role you’re applying to.

Make sure to list the most recent experience/course/skills that aligns to the role you’ve applied to at the top. It is always great to see when a candidate has tailored the CV a little more. Where possible, you can showcase some of the work that you have created in a portfolio, whether that’s from workplace experiences or projects you have done in your own time. We are always interested to see what amazing ideas people come up with. You also never know, there may be other opportunities further down the line that are better matched to what you’re looking for, so it is always great to make a good first impression! The more creative it looks the better!

For us, it isn’t about finding someone who has all the hard skills, soft skills are equally as important to us. We love it when candidates tell us more about their hobbies as we get a glimpse into what their personality might be like.

What advice would you give for a successful interview at your studio?

Just be yourself. We encourage you to bring your best unaltered self to work – an interview is no different. Interviewing for us is a two-way street, we’re interviewing each other! It can be quite nerve-racking, right? If you need a moment to think before you begin your answers or need the question repeated, don’t be afraid to let us know. We’re only human!

I’d recommend looking at the job description before the interview so you can try to tailor your answers to what the job description is looking for. We also encourage candidates to ask us questions about the studio, our projects and us as people, so they know more about their potential teammates.

What perks are available to working at your studio?

Not only are we working on a brand-new PlayStation IP, which will allow you to contribute to a AAA, online multiplayer game (built in our own engine), you will also be looked after along the way! We have a wealth of perks from an amazing healthcare plan with Bupa, to learning and development offerings so you are always learning in your role! Personally, my two favourite perks are our Creative Days and Wellness days.

In August we take three days off, on top of our annual leave to spend them as we wish! Our Creative Days are also really fun! We get the chance to put our creative skills into something we are passionate about or wouldn’t usually get to do. We’ve had some interesting ideas throughout the years from making a computer-generated Christmas pudding to creating a garden planter!

What is the culture like at your studio?

The culture at London Studio is very much echoed in our studio values. We are very brave and unafraid to tackle new challenges head on, while our team is very supportive of each other and has an amazing team spirit. We have developed a lot of trust over the last few years through an open and inclusive approach. For me, the best thing about PlayStation London Studio is being able to work with an awesome bunch of people who are supportive, funny and most of all super creative!

I genuinely love coming to work and feeling like I am part of something brilliant! We are given a lot of autonomy in how we work and where we work, which helps us live a decent work/life balance. Another exciting point for me is London Studio’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We have lots of exciting programmes in the pipeline where we will continue to open-up opportunities to talented people who are from underrepresented groups in the industry. It’s great that the people in our studio encourage different voices and perspectives that challenge our thinking.