Red Bull to host first live UK Fortnite major tournament in Edinburgh

The UK’s first live major Fortnite LAN tournament will take place later this year in Scotland.

It will be called Red Bull Contested, and will happen at Edinburgh’s McEwan Hall on June 10, 2023 in the form of a 100 player Solos LAN where players will compete in front of a live audience.

Red Bull has also promised a twist on the usual Solos tournament points format that should serve to make the event even more intense as matches progress. The tournament is set to take place over eight rounds, with double points awarded for eliminations in the final four. This means people who are lower-ranked will have to get more aggressive if they want to take home the win.

The first players invited to Red Bull Contested include Red Bull sponsored player Jaden ‘Wolfiez’ Ashman, who was also the youngest player to ever earn $1 million USD through competitive esports video games, as well as Fortnite C3S1 Grand Finals winner Aleksa ‘Queasy’ Cvetkovic, Fortnite C2S2 Grand Finals winner Alexandre “Andilex” Christophe and more.

There are also wild-card spots in the tournament bracket, which will be open to any players (pro or amateur) that qualify from the UK and other European countries on May 20, 2023 and May 21, 2023.

“This event is going to be massive for Fortnite in the UK – the best players all here for a major tournament, and with a proper Red Bull twist. There hasn’t been anything like it here.” said Ashman.

If you’d like to find out more about Red Bull Contested, and which other players will be in attendance, you can do that here.

If you’d like tickets for the Red Bull Contested Finals at McEwan Hall, they go on sale on April 10, 2023. Those that can’t make it will also be able to watch along at home on the Red Bull Twitch and Red Bull Gaming YouTube channels, as well as on some players’ personal accounts.