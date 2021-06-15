Registration is now open for Develop:Brighton – with a 10% discount for MCV/DEVELOP readers!

Share Facebook

Tandem Events has announced that passes are now on sale for this year’s Develop:Brighton, and are offering a 10 per cent discount to MCV/DEVELOP readers.

To get the discount, head here to register for Develop:Brighton, and enter the code KVVKUJ. Additionally, visitors can get the best rates by registering before the Super Early Bird deadline (the 14th of July) for an additional 30 per cent off.

The event will take place at the Brighton Hilton Metropole from the 26th-28th of October, after being pushed back from its initial July date due to the pandemic.

This year’s Develop:Brighton sees a return to the Brighton Hilton Metropole after last year’s successful Develop:Brighton Digital. Tandem Events is confident that many people will be excited by the return to the physical format, however it will also be live streaming all sessions as part of a digital conference pass, for those either unable or not yet willing to attend physical events.

“We’re really looking forward to finally welcoming the community back to Brighton,” said Tandem Events managing director Andy Lane. “Last year was difficult for us all yet despite this our industry managed to remain successful. Develop:Brighton will be one of the first opportunities for the industry to once again meet and network face to face, share experiences and ideas, and celebrate its successes in a safe environment.”

“We know many people will be excited for the return to a physical format and we’re looking forward to offering our community all it has come to know and love from the event including the conference, expo, the Ice Breaker drinks, Meet@Develop and the Develop:Star Awards. However, we recognise that some may not be quite ready to attend an event in October and therefore we’ve taken the decision for the first time to livestream all Develop:Brighton 2021 sessions as part of a digital conference pass.”

Further details about this year’s event are expected soon, with Develop:Brighton 2021’s first speakers being announced next week.