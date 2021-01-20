Registrations are now open for the free digital event, GDC Showcase

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Registrations are now open for GDC Showcase, a new free digital event that will take place March 15 through March 19.

Occupying the time in March typically filled by the industry’s largest gathering of game developers, GDC Showcase will bring developers together safely online to gather insights from top game makers through high quality content, such as:

Ask-Me-Anything video sessions with expert developers

Revisiting classic GDC talks while chatting live with the speakers who gave them

Brand-new forward-looking keynotes

Interactive panels

GDC Podcast live episodes featuring exciting guests

Anyone that registers by February 5 will receive one free month of GDC Vault access, which is a trove of in-depth design, technical and inspirational talks taken from over 20 years of GDC.

More information is at the the official GDC website. More information on GDC content is expected in the future, including GDC 2021, which will take place as a hybrid physical and online event from July 19 through July 23 at San Francisco’s Moscone Convention Center and virtually.