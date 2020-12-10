Remedy Entertainment’s Control sells 2m units

Chris Wallace

Control, the acclaimed title from Remedy Entertainment, has now sold over 2 million copies in its lifetime.

The game, which came out in August last year, actually saw its best month for sales in November 2020 – Just shortly before being added to Xbox Game Pass on December 3rd.

Control is now Remedy’s fastest-growing IP since the Max Payne franchise: Likely helped by the fact that Control is the studio’s first multi-platform title in some time. Their previous titles, Alan Wake and Quantum Break, were exclusive to Xbox and PC.

Remedy also reported that the game’s sales had shifted remarkably towards digital sales. In 2019, physical copies accounted for 40 per cent of all sales, while in 2020 this has fallen to just 10 per cent. Of course, it is possible that, much like it has everything, COVID-19 has impacted this shift, with many retail stores being closed due to lockdown measures for much of this year.

