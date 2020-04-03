Remember the days when we could gather? Then check out our video from the MCV/DEVELOP Awards night…

It may feel as if it took place in another world now, but it wasn’t so long ago that the UK games industry all came together to celebrate the year’s achievements at this year’s MCV/DEVELOP awards!

The video from the night can be found here, featuring each of our winners – which includes the winner of the MCV/DEVELOP Legend award, with this year went to the prestigious game developer Rare. On top of that, there’s also some rather exceptional dance moves on display. And you’ll get to enjoy the dulcet tones of our editor as well!

The awards were a huge success, and it was fantastic to celebrate our deserving winners together with you all together in The Brewery in London. Thank you all for coming down, it was fantastic to see, drink and dance with you all. We look forward to when we can all come together once again.

We’d also once again like to thank our sponsors and event partners: Bidstack, Amiqus, PTW, Frontier Developments, OPM, Fourth Floor Creative, Honest PR, Bespoke Arcades & Little Big PR – plus our charity partner GamesAid. The awards simply wouldn’t happen without the continued support of the industry – thank you all for getting involved.

