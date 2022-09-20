Renaissance PR will sponsor IRL 2022 this winter

Share Facebook

Renaissance PR is returning to sponsor the IRL 2022 event later this year.

The media company was founded in 2015, and currently supports several large games industry clients in their communication and outreach needs, including Koei Tecmo, Curve Digital, SNK, Level Infinite and more. Renaissance PR is one of those companies that is just an integral part of the UK games industry, and we’re excited that they’ve decided to be on board with our informal industry get-together and celebrations at Leake St in November for a second time.

“Meeting people is one of the biggest pleasures of working in the communication industry so we welcome the IRL event coming back as a great opportunity for meeting old and new industry peers. Me and my team are really looking to catch up with everyone!” said Stefano Petrullo, CEO and Founder at Renaissance PR.

