Resident Evil 3 remake ships 2 million copies in 5 days

Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 3 has shipped more than 2 million copies in its debut five days.

As reported by GI.biz, the remake – which is already close to eclipsing the 3.5 million copies shipped by the original Resident Evil 3 in 1999 – has seen almost half of its sales originate from digital storefronts on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

It still has some way to go to surpass the records broken by previous remake Resident Evil 2, however, which shipped 3 million copies in 4 days, and has sold 6.5 million copies to date. Lifetime sales of the original 1998 Resident Evil 2 didn’t quite hit 5 million.

Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 2 was the best game of 2019, according to Metacritic. The review aggregation site revealed the top 15 games of 2019 in November, with the highly aggregated score from approved critics across the world (not including ports). Securing the top spot, Resident Evil 2 has a Metascore of 93, whilst runner-up, FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, has 91. Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers takes the bronze with an overall Metascore of 91, too.

Capcom used “its cutting-edge R&D facilities” to rebuild the game from the ground up for current-generation platforms, combining what it self-describes as “photo-realistic graphics made possible with RE Engine” with “audio featuring Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 and real-time sound image rendering that utilises binaural technology”.

Consequently, Capcom says it remains “firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders” and “continuous support from the passionate fan base across the globe makes [Resident Evil] Capcom’s flagship game series”.

Capcom’s free “1-Shot” Resident Evil 2 demo has been downloaded over two million times, too. According to Capcom’s own statistics, the demo – which gives players a single opportunity to get through a tense, half-hour segment of its the Resident Evil 2 remake – has been downloaded just shy of three million times at the time of writing, with 25 per cent of players making it all the way through until the end.