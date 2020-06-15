Resident Evil series exceeds 100m sales worldwide

Share Facebook

Capcom has announced that the cumulative shipments of the Resident Evil series have surpassed 100m units worldwide – the first Capcom series to surpass this milestone.

The series, which dates back to 1996 and has since expanded into film adaptations and theme park attraction collaborations, has grown into Capcom’s flagship property, with 80 per cent of unit sales of the games coming from outside of Japan.

“In recent years, Capcom has pursued a digital sales strategy, expanding its customer segments by extending the life of games with flexible pricing strategies in more than 250 different countries and regions” said Capcom in a press release.

“Going forward Capcom looks to further grow the franchise by leveraging its accumulated knowhow to launch games on next-generation platforms. This includes the recently announced latest core game in the series, Resident Evil Village, the sequel to the cumulative 7.5-million-unit selling Resident Evil 7 biohazard.”

Resident Evil has seen remarkable success in recent years, particularly with the remakes of the classic titles. Resident Evil 3 remake shipped two million copies in its first five days following launch, an impressive achievement that fell short of its predecessor, as Resident Evil 2 remake shipped three million copies in its first four days.

Resident Evil 2 remake in particular has seen was greeted with critical acclaim, and was awarded the Ultimate Game of the Year award at last year’s Golden Joysticks.

Looking ahead, Capcom recently unveiled a trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil Village at the Playstation 5 press conference.