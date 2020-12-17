Cyberpunk 2077 refunds thrown into further confusion based on platform

Share Facebook

The latest on the continuing Cyberpunk 2077 saga is that whether consumers will get a refund seems to depend in part on which platform they are playing the game. With official guidance from CD Projekt Red suggesting that PlayStation owners may struggle more than XBox ones.

As we wrote about earlier this week, it’s clear that some consumers should have the right to return Cyberpunk 2077 to retailers (be they digital or physical) for a refund based on its lacklustre performance on base consoles. It’s the right thing to do, and to not do so will damage consumer faith in the broader industry – even if the number of genuine returns is likely to be fairly small, as most will either struggle through or wait for updates.

Now, Kotaku has reported, that CDPR is telling those requesting help with refunds that their ability to receive them will depend on which platform they bought the game on, not ideal.

While Xbox owners of the game are directed to a page with details of how to get a refund, PlayStation owners are simply told to wait for further updates, suggesting that no refund is currently possible. This backs up what some consumers have been saying in recent days, with Sony refusing to refund the game and instead noting that the software is due an update in January to fix the issues.

Obviously this isn’t good enough. Consumers will have bought the game expecting to play it, and if the manufacturer admits that it’s not in a usable state then no platform holder or retailer should be preventing customers from getting a refund.

Of course the onus is then on CDPR to ensure that such platforms and retailers that have sold these items in good faith are not left out of pocket.