Warner rebrands LEGO titles from Easter

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced that as of this weekend it will rebranding its highly successful line of LEGO titles with a more cohesive look.

The rebrand will provide a fresh new look to eleven current titles in the series for the UK. These will include the following:

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO DC Super-Villains

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO The Hobbit™

LEGO The Incredibles

LEGO Jurassic World

THE LEGO MOVIE 2

THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE

LEGO Worlds

LEGO City Undercover

The rebranding will cover PS4 and Xbox One versions of the games from the 2nd of April. It will also come alongside Easter sales promotions on those titles until the 22nd April. The cohesive, minimalist new look should certainly help the titles standout amid the visual noise on shelves as the UK high street prepares to reopen.

The development of Lego titles remains centred around TT Games in Knutsford. The studio took is now under the direction of Michael Denny, since March of last year, who has promised to “…create a new vision for TT and lead the studio forward to another successful phase of its evolution.”