Rezzed 2020 is cancelled

Gamer Network and ReedPOP have announced that Rezzed 2020 has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Ticket holders will have the opportunity to to attend the flagship EGX event instead, which is scheduled to take place from 17th to 20th September, or alternatively refunds are also available.

In a statement announcing the cancellation, Gamer Network and ReedPOP stated:

“The effects, actual and projected, of Coronavirus are becoming evident across all aspects of our lives here in the UK and across the world, with many of our exhibitors and creators facing travel restrictions and quarantine measures. After extensive discussions with all the relevant public health, local and national authorities, and with our Rezzed partners, we have taken the decision not to go ahead with this year’s event.

We thank everyone who has prepared to deliver what promised to be a fantastic event over the past year, showcasing the best of indie gaming to the incredible Rezzed community.”

Rezzed was originally scheduled for March 26-28th, but due to the pandemic it was delayed until July 2nd-4th July, before being eventually cancelled outright. Regarding the delay, ReedPOP stated:

“We did everything that we could to try to run the event as planned, but ultimately, maintaining social distancing is neither feasible at, nor in the spirit of, the interactive and community nature of Rezzed. It is the community that makes Rezzed so special and it is our duty to make sure that your safety comes first.”

In place of the original March date for Rezzed, Gamer Network hosted a digital version of EGX Rezzed. The three-day, event took place from Thursday March 26th – Saturday March 28th and featured staff from Eurogamer, RockPaperShotgun, OutsideXbox, Dicebreaker, and more, with scheduled panels and streams online.