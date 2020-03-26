Rezzed Digital debuts today

Share Facebook

Gamer Network and ReedPop has announced Rezzed Digital, a digital version of EGX Rezzed.

The three-day, UK-based consumer, trade and careers event for video games will take place from today, Thursday March 26th – Saturday March 28th and feature staff from Eurogamer, RockPaperShotgun, OutsideXbox, Dicebreaker, and more, with scheduled panels and streams will be available online.

“Rezzed: Digital is our way of shining a light on and celebrating some of the incredible games and gaming content that was planned to be showcased this weekend at EGX Rezzed,” said David Lilley, head of events, UK, ReedPop. “We’ve worked with many friends and partners to bring together what we believe is a great line-up and we welcome anyone who would like to join us over the next 3 days and enjoy a little taste of Rezzed from the comfort and safety of their homes.”

Indie expo EGX Rezzed was postponed until later this year last week. Originally scheduled for March 26-28th, 2020, organisers ReedPop – the parent company of Gamer Network – pushed back the physical show until the summer in light of the coronavirus pandemic and was rescheduled for July 2nd-4th July, 2020.

Taking the show back to Tobacco Dock, London, Gamer Network and parent company ReedPop say tickets already purchased for the originally scheduled event remain valid, and those unable to make the new dates can request a refund or transfer their ticket for EGX 2020 tickets, the dates of which are due to be announced next week.

“Having monitored the situation around COVID-19 constantly over these last few weeks and following many hours of conversation internally and with our partners, we have taken the incredibly difficult decision to move EGX: Rezzed to Summer 2020 with date and announcement forthcoming,” ReedPop said in a statement at the time.

In response to the pandemic, E3 2020 has been cancelled, as has EGX Rezzed, GDC, Develop:Brighton 2020, and both Mojang and Electronic Arts have cancelled scheduled live events.

Gamescom, however, still opens to proceed as planned. BAFTA has confirmed it’s revising the format on its upcoming Games Awards in light of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), too.

Bungie, EA, Nintendo and now Rockstar have all implemented homeworking to minimise staff exposure to the virus whilst Pokémon Go developer Niantic has made changes to the game to enable players to continue participating even whilst in self-isolation. The increase in people working from home and/or self-isolating, however, has put a strain on online services like Xbox Live and Nintendo Switch Online.

A number of publishers have teamed up to create GDC Relief Fund to assist indie devs who may have lost money on paying in advance for the now-cancelled GDC.