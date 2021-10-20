Ripstone Games opens two new studios as it celebrates 10th anniversary

Share Facebook

Ripstone Games has announced that it has opened two new studios – In Birmingham, United Kingdom and Marathon, Greece, in time for the company’s 10th anniversary.

The Birmingham studio is based in the Custard Factory and will be headed up by Mark Williams, a formerex-VooFoo Co-Founder and a Codemasters veteran.

Ripstone’s Liverpool studio will continue to specialise in working with Unreal Engine, while the Birmingham studio will “broaden Ripstone’s already substantial technological versatility by building new tech for future games development projects.”

Ripstone will also be bolstered by the new support studio in Greece, as well as the hire of Paul Hughes (ex-Traveller’s Tales) as head of technology. The growing team will support Ripstone as it embarks on new games development and work-for-hire projects, continuing the success the studio has enjoyed with recent titles like Poker Club, Chess Ultra and Pure Pool.



“With our two new studios in Birmingham and Greece, an influx of great new hires and our recent win of Gamesindustry.biz’s 2021 “Best Places To Work” award, Ripstone is an exciting place to be right now,” said Creative Director & Co-Founder Phil Gaskell. “We’re looking forward to welcoming more great talent to the studio as we move into a new phase that puts games development and work-for-hire projects at the forefront of our operations”.

“I’m delighted to be joining Ripstone to lead its new Birmingham studio,” said Mark Williams, Studio Head, Ripstone Birmingham. “I can’t wait to welcome new talent to the team to help us take on the opportunities ahead as we build powerful new games development tech to take Ripstone to the next level”.