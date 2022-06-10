Rising Star – Siân Hutchinson, junior campaign manager at YRS TRULY

Share Facebook

Siân Hutchinson, junior campaign manager at YRS TRULY, talks about her start in streaming and moving overseas to get her start in the games industry

How did you break into games?

I’ve loved games since I was young, and started streaming during the pandemic when I was put on furlough from my previous job. This allowed me to meet people that were also interested in gaming and a few who were employed in the games industry. The thought that I could work in the games industry never really crossed my mind, as I wasn’t an artist or a programmer, until I learned more about different opportunities. Finding such an incredible entry-level job has made me feel incredibly lucky and thankful for the trust put into me by YRS TRULY.

What has been your proudest achievement so far?

My proudest achievement so far has been creating a very successful TikTok campaign for the launch of an indie game from start to finish with minimal assistance. It helped me see that I was capable and it was a great milestone to have reached!

What has been your biggest challenge to date?

My biggest challenge has been getting used to an office environment for the first time, even though we still spend most of our time working from home. It was a learning curve but it was just a matter of time until it became the new normal. To be fair, it was also a pretty seismic life change as I moved back to the UK from France for the job which did require some adjusting!

What is it that you enjoy most about your job?

The most enjoyable part of my job is the creativity it allows: thinking of new and interesting ways to spread the word about games, or fun ideas for activations. I also work with some really great people!

What is your biggest ambition in games?

My biggest ambition would be to be able to work with some of my favourite game developers, like BioWare or Insomniac. They’ve given me countless hours of immersive fun, and I’d love to support them in more ways than just as a fan.

What advice would you give to an aspiring junior campaign manager?

My advice would be to not worry about the major imposter syndrome that will undoubtedly come with a new job or new industry. You don’t need to have a degree or prior experience – you just need time and support from your teammates.