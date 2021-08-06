Rising Star: Uplift Games’ Zee Inczewska – “I love being able to make a difference in a young person’s life and make their days a little bit better”

Zee Inczewska, senior social media manager at Uplift Games, talks about their desire to make a difference, improving diversity through being seen and how things always change

How did you break into games?

I had my start in the esports industry, volunteering as a teen when I still lived in Poland. I got to go to IEM Katowice in 2015 as a volunteer photographer for a content website, and when I got there I just knew I needed to work with games and communities.

At that point, I didn’t even know what I could do and what people in games really did, but the atmosphere and palpable emotion I could feel in Spodek, the venue, was just it for me. Years later, in 2019, I got to go once again as an ESL employee, which felt so full circle.

What has been your proudest achievement so far?

After one of our YouTube videos where I talked about having Crohn’s Disease, one of our players tagged me on social media to let me know they’ve just been diagnosed, and things have been hard. But, they said, seeing someone go through what they did and be able to work somewhere they loved so much has really helped them. That’s exactly why I talk about these things openly, and I’m glad I can be that for kids who are going through what I went through. I think about it all the time.

In terms of ‘big social media number’ proudest achievements, growing our TikTok to 4 million followers has been kind of wild, and I’ve learned so much from our community doing that. Our community keeps showing up in the best ways, and I couldn’t be prouder than that.

What has been your biggest challenge to date?

The switch from working freelance in various roles in communications to fitting in a full-time specialist position after a personal life change was tricky — I wasn’t sure exactly which career path I wanted to pursue, and many companies weren’t convinced by my freelance experience.

Fortunately, Uplift Games was looking for just that, and I’ve been so lucky to grow with the team and pursue interests that don’t just fit my responsibilities.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

I love being able to make a difference in a young person’s life and make their days a little bit better — by posting something purely fun, having a connection with them as their favourite game, or helping them see themselves represented and celebrated in media, social or in-game.

I’m also grateful for my team. We are encouraged to be ourselves and be silly and playful, and I really appreciate having that. I’ve known some of my coworkers for years, and we’ve been bonded by the industry, so we have each other’s backs for good.

What’s your biggest ambition in games?

I want to tell stories to people who need to see themselves in the world and stories about how much better the world is with the diverse people in it. I know how important it is for people to feel like they belong somewhere, and games are just that for many of us.

What advice would you give to an aspiring Social Media Manager?

Never get comfortable — things change more rapidly than you could ever imagine. All of this is so new!! Just have fun and remember to connect with people.