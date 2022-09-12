Roblox announces changes to its platform at RDC 2022

Share Facebook

Roblox hosted the annual Roblox Developer Conference over the weekend in San Francisco, and announced several changes that are coming to the game-turned-metaverse in the near future.

The list of upcoming changes includes plans to introduce age guidelines for experiences, meaning that content can be aimed at particular audiences and not just young kids, who are the audience most commonly associated with the online game. Roblox will also be introducing proximity-based voice chat tools for users over the age of 13, which should both make the experience more social for older users and help it to better simulate physical spaces all at once.

Alongside that, there are also going to be changes to the in-game marketplace, including not only the introduction of new facial animations for players to equip, but the ability for creators and businesses to “control the scarcity of their items” as well as allowing for “all users to resell or trade items” in the hopes of fostering a “vibrant” digital economy.

These changes will also come alongside updates and improvements to the Roblox Studio tools used by developers to make content for the game, which the Roblox UGC community should soon be able to take full advantage of in order to create even better 3D experiences and games with smoother transitions, improved graphics fidelity, motion captured animations and particle effects.

If you’d like to read about any of these changes in further detail, you can find more on everything we covered in this post over on the official Roblox Blog.