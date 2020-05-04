Roblox developer launches $2 million fundraiser to support COVID-19 charities

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Roblox Corporation, the developer behind Roblox, will donate up to $2 million to charities who are providing support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The studio has released a series of in-game items, some of which created by the Roblox community, which will be sold in support of UNICEF USA, Code.org, and No Kid Hungry.

The items will be available for purchase until June 30th, or until their sales total $1 million, with the proceeds going to a charity of the player’s choice. With every purchase made, Roblox Corporation will match the donation to the charities, for a total of $1 million. On top of that, the company will donate up to an additional $1 million to match what users have spent among the three organisations, for a potential total of $2 million.

“In times of crisis, we’ve been humbled by the outpouring of support from the Roblox community. We’ve united on multiple occasions to contribute aid to people affected by earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis. Now, at a time when the whole world could use a helping hand, we want to provide an opportunity for the community to come together once again to support those in need,” wrote the company.

“Your donations will provide food for millions of children across America; distribute essential supplies such as clean water, soap, medical supplies, and protective equipment to where they’re needed most around the world; and/or provide resources for students to continue their education at home.”

Additional details about the initiative, including links to each charitable item can be found on the Roblox website.