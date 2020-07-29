Roblox developers expect to earn $250 Million in 2020

Share Facebook

The Roblox developers are on pace to earn over $250 Million in 2020. This is according to an announcement made during RDC, Roblox’s sixth annual developer conference.

It was also announced that Roblox now has over 150 million monthly active users.

“The accomplishments of our developer community have eclipsed even our loftiest expectations; I am incredibly impressed by the unique and creative experiences being introduced on the Roblox platform,” said David Baszucki, founder and CEO, Roblox. “Our focus is to give developers the tools and resources they need to pursue their vision and create larger, more complex, more realistic experiences and collectively build the Metaverse.”

The $250 Million developers are expecting to earn in 2020 is more than double their earnings in 2019, at $110 million. On top of their earnings through the sale of in-game products, developers are now also able to monetize their games through engagement.

Earlier this spring Roblox introduced Premium Payouts which pays developers based on the engagement time of Premium subscribers in game. In June 2020, Roblox developers earned $2 million as part of this program alone.

The company also provided updates on the suite of tools and platform services “aimed at empowering its global community of creators to more easily collaborate and build immersive and massive 3D experiences.” Roblox will unveil a talent marketplace by the end of the year, which will connect developers with other members of the community who have specialised skills. Additionally, Roblox is making it easier for larger teams of developers to work together on projects, and simultaneously giving developers the ability to grant permissions to team members/contractors/employees to work on a certain part of a game.