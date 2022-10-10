Safe In Our World celebrates its third birthday with new initiatives and announcements

Share Facebook

Safe In Our World has announced new mental health resources, a new ambassador programme, partnership expansion plans and an upcoming fundraising event as a part of its third birthday celebrations.

The brand-new Safe In Our World Ambassador Programme is sponsored by Techraptor, and opens for applications today. New members that are selected will become the “Class of” the current year, and will be the people at the forefront of furthering the charity’s message through activities, content, events, fundraising, and more. Applications close on November 20, 2022. You can apply for the programme here.

Since its launch in 2019, Safe In Our World has endeavoured to enact positive change and open a dialogue to reduce the stigma around mental health in the games industry. They have to date provided support for over 200,000 people with resources including their website, a Crisis Hub, an A-Z index of mental-health terminology and a free Community Management Mental Health Training Programme. As of today, they will also provide a new resource, The Mental Health Guide for Community Managers.

Safe In Our World has also announced today that they will continue to expand their operations, including in regards to their Level Up Programme, which provides partners with toolkits, training and other resources to make sure games industry workplaces are safe environments that do their best to keep an eye on the mental health of their staff members.

On top of all that, the team at the charity has revealed Press Pause, an online fundraising event that will see streamers on Twitch and YouTube “unwind and process emotions – all while raising money to support the charity’s valuable work”. If you’d like to co-stream Press Pause and try to help them raise money, you can fill out a form here to ask for permission.