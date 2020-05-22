Safe in Our World launches #LevelUpMentalHealth campaign

Share Facebook

Video games mental health charity Safe in Our World have launched a new global mental health campaign, #LevelUpMentalHealth, with support from major games companies.

The #LevelUpMentalHealth campaign is intended to challenge the industry to unite to enforce positive change – starting with workplaces, to ensure that working environments are supportive of the mental health of its talent. Safe in Our World has co-created an employer’s mental health toolkit, which provides guidance and empowers developers, publishers, and service providers to place positive mental health at the forefront of their plans.

The #LevelUpMentalHealth campaign challenges are:

Commit to taking the first steps in rolling out a mental health policy in the next 12 months

Join Safe in our World as a partner and commit to supporting mental health within the video games industry

Help spread the message to creators and players by sharing messaging and signposting inside the workplace and externally to players via media channels.

The initiative counts companies such as Embracer Group, a parent company within the gaming industry, as well as Network N, which publishes sites like PCGamesN, TheLoadout and PocketTactics, as partners.

Other partners included in the campaign include 505 Games, Auroch Digital, Caged Element, Camel 101, Curve Digital, Explosive Alan, Fanatical, Genba Digital, Heaven Media, Honest PR, Koeken Interactive, LKA, Mediatonic, NeoHype, NextGen Skills Academy, One PR Studio, OPM Jobs, Outright Games, Polystream, PressEngine, Rethink Mental Health, Renaissance PR, Ripstone games, Seven Squared, Sheridans, Sold Out, Take This, UberStrategist, UKIE and Wired Productions.

Leo Zullo, Chairman of Safe In Our World said, “We’re beyond proud to see so much support for our cause from the industry, but now it’s time to turn that support into action. The #LevelUpMentalHealth campaign will form a major part of our activities now and in the future.”

Companies looking to get involved in the initiative can find out more here.