Saints Row bosses it’s way to #1 in UK Boxed Charts

Vince Pavey

Saints Row (2022) was the best selling game in the UK last week, taking the #1 spot according to boxed physical data reports from GfK. 

It is the first new release for the Saints Row franchise since 2015, if you don’t count 2017’s Agents of Mayhem which shared characters with the outlandish crime series. Saints Row coming out has knocked Horizon: Forbidden West down to the runner up spot, after three weeks as #1 chart-topper.

Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Pokémon Legends: Arceus took the next four spots, followed up by another kid friendly chart regular — the Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft.

If you’d like to know the rest of the GfK UK Boxed Top Ten between August 20, 2022 and August 27, 2022 it’s as follows: 

  1. Saints Row
  2. Horizon: Forbidden West
  3. Nintendo Switch Sports
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  6. Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  7. Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)
  8. Gran Turismo 7
  9. Grand Theft Auto 5
  10. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

