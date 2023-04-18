Savvy Games Group is going to sponsor the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards

Vince Pavey 2 days ago Business News, Event News

Savvy Games Group will sponsor for the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards, which will happen at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London on May 11, 2023.

Savvy is one of the major players in the games and esports sectors, and is on a mission to expand the reach of video games industry (from both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and from its external partners) further than ever before.

It will be a VIP Drinks Sponsor at the awards show, taking over Boyds for a period of time during the evening before the ceremonies begin to host an invite-only Savvy Sunset drinks bar meet-and-greet.

“We take great pride in supporting the recognition of excellence in the gaming industry, and are honoured to be a part of this celebration as MCV/Develop 2023 Award sponsors,” said Brian Ward, CEO of the Savvy Games Group.

If you’d like to go to the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards, you can get a ticket here.

If you want to ask us about branding and/or sponsorship opportunities, you can reach out to Alex Boucher at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk.

Tags

About Vince Pavey

Vince is a writer from the North-East of England who has worked on comics for The Beano and Doctor Who. He likes to play video games and eat good food. Sometimes he does both at the same time, but he probably shouldn’t.

Check Also

SEGA will acquire Rovio in £624 million deal

SEGA has announced that it will acquire Rovio Entertainment

© Copyright 2023, MCV. BizMedia