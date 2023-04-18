Savvy Games Group is going to sponsor the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards

Share Facebook

Savvy Games Group will sponsor for the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards, which will happen at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London on May 11, 2023.

Savvy is one of the major players in the games and esports sectors, and is on a mission to expand the reach of video games industry (from both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and from its external partners) further than ever before.

It will be a VIP Drinks Sponsor at the awards show, taking over Boyds for a period of time during the evening before the ceremonies begin to host an invite-only Savvy Sunset drinks bar meet-and-greet.

“We take great pride in supporting the recognition of excellence in the gaming industry, and are honoured to be a part of this celebration as MCV/Develop 2023 Award sponsors,” said Brian Ward, CEO of the Savvy Games Group.

If you’d like to go to the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards, you can get a ticket here.

If you want to ask us about branding and/or sponsorship opportunities, you can reach out to Alex Boucher at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk.