Scavengers Studio end development on Darwin Project, just four months after release

Developer Scavengers Studio is ending development on their free to play battle royale title Darwin Project, just four months after the game’s full release (via GI.biz).

The news comes via a blog post from Scavengers Studio founders Simon Darveau and Amélie Lamarche, who said that the game’s dwindling playerbase was the cause of the decision.

“We have been quiet for a while and we apologize for it. We would like to update you on Darwin Project. It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to stop developing new features for the game. April’s update was the last one for the foreseeable future.

“Over the past years, we saw a decreasing playerbase, and have been working hard on finding solutions –from a new platform development (PS4) to bringing new content (class system, battle passes, systemic maps, customizable craftwheel, new tiles, live events), spectator interactions extension, and continuous optimizations. We have assessed all potential solutions and scenarios, but unfortunately, Darwin Project is unable to sustain itself thus forcing us to come to this very difficult decision. We are still very proud to see what had started as a scribble on a piece of paper become a fully released game that has reached millions of players.

“We truly and deeply appreciate everything the community has put into the Darwin Project,” they said. “We received tons of passionate ideas and suggestions to improve the game. It shows how incredibly supportive you have been throughout this journey. We can’t thank you enough for your love and support over the past four years.”

The developer intends to keep the servers running until at least the end of the year, and the project Darwin team has been redeployed to other unannounced Scavengers projects.