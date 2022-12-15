Schools can now teach game design for free with GameMaker

Share Facebook

GameMaker has introduced a new education version of its cross-platform game development software.

It is hoped that the new version of the tools will remove barriers to entry to the industry, as well as encourage a further interest in STEM subjects and game development in kids. Alongside the software itself, GameMaker will also offer high-quality course materials and tutorials that can be accessed for free.

GameMaker uses a visual code system called GML Visual, and was actually originally developed to teach kids how to make games. In the years since it first launched, it has been used to create popular and iconic indie games including the likes of Undertale, Hyper Light Drifter and Chicory: A Colorful Tale.

The educational version of GameMaker won’t include export functionality, which keeps the games developed on it on PC, in a format unsuitable for selling on digital storefronts. If they see reason to, schools can purchase a site licence that will allow them to put their games on consoles and mobiles, however.

“Making games is a great way of helping students to develop important skills like creative thinking, problem solving and planning. However, when it comes to budgets, schools everywhere are feeling the squeeze. But with GameMaker now free to use, regardless of class size, every school can bring game development to all students wishing to pursue video games as a hobby or career,” said Russell Kay, head of GameMaker.

If you’d like to start teaching game design, or are a student with a growing interest in game development, you can visit gamemaker.io/en/education for more information.