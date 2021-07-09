SciPlay acquires casual game developer and operator Koukoi Games

Share Facebook

SciPlay has acquired the Finland-based developer and operator of casual mobile games Koukoi Games, for an undisclosed sum.

Following the acquisition, Koukoi Games will work on a new casual game concept, described as a “key step” in SciPlay’s expansion in the casual genre.

“The strengths of the Koukoi team mesh perfectly with SciPlay’s strengths and we’re excited to welcome them to our Company,” said Josh Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of SciPlay. “This is another step in the evolution of SciPlay as we continue to invest in future growth opportunities and build out our development pipeline. Together, we can build impactful evergreen games in the casual genre furthering our product and revenue diversification strategy.”

This is SciPlay’s third acquisition, following the acquisition of Spice Rack and its popular bingo game Bingo Showdown in 2017, and Come2Play in 2020.

“Our studio was founded on our passion to make casual mash-up games that blend successful attributes of multiple genres, appealing to broad audiences through engaging gameplay and deep meta storylines,” said Antti Kananen, Chief Executive Officer of Koukoi. “We are thrilled to be joining SciPlay to take our games to the next level by taking advantage of their product and analytical rigor, user acquisition expertise and market scale.”