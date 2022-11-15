Scopely appoints Phil Hardin as its chief financial officer

Share Facebook

Scopely has announced that Phil Hardin will be joining the company as its chief financial officer.

Hardin is a “seasoned finance veteran”, who spent most of the last 15 years at Amazon leading multiple finance teams before a shorter stint as CFO at plant-based meat company Beyond Meat. Now that he’s at Scopely, he intends to also serve as a “thought partner” to its many divisions to optimise the company and encourage even more business growth.

Scopely is one of the biggest mobile game companies around, and has made millions of dollars through its live service games and partnerships with brands like Star Trek, Marvel and Hasbro. They also developed and own the proprietary end-to-end technology platform Playgami.

“Phil’s understanding of and interest in consumer motivations mirrors our long-held vision that the companies with the deepest relationships with players will win,” said Walter Driver, co-founder and co-CEO at Scopely.

“With significant experience leading finance operations across a wide range of roles including one of the fastest-growing, global businesses within Amazon, Phil is indispensable for Scopely in our next phase of growth.” added Javier Ferreira, co-CEO at Scopely.

“Scopely’s business success and highly social game portfolio is extremely impressive, but to me, the most exciting part of the company is the people. Every person I have met is immensely motivated, smart, passionate about delivering for players and has a true ‘embrace the adventure’ attitude,” said Hardin.

“It’s clear to me the collaborative culture permeates from the top, and as a founder-led business with co-CEOs who deeply complement each other, the company has the edge as a true leader in games. I have personally witnessed the power and connection of games with my children, and am excited to dig into this world that continues to bring people together.”