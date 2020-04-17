Search for a Star and Sumo Digital Rising Star to head online for its final stage

Share Facebook

Grads in Games have announced that they are taking the final stage of Search for a Star and Sumo Digital Rising Star online. The winners will be announced via Twitch and the Grads in Games social media channels on Monday 27th April at 6pm, and will highlight this year’s participants, projects and game studio partners.

The 45 student finalists for this year will be interviewed by a panel of games industry professionals across the SFASX Online Finals Week, starting on April 20, 2020. This eventually culminates in the winners livestream on April 27, 2020, which will be presented by Andy Driver, Grads in Games Operations Manager. The event will announce the winners from 10 different categories, covering disciplines such as character art, programming, animation, VFX, and environment art.

Search for a Star and Sumo Digital Rising Star are a set of annual game dev challenges for students within games education. Students are tasked with creating their own games, art assets, animations or visual effects and those who make it to the final round are invited to a panel interview with industry professionals in their field. The brief which the students have worked towards are built with the help of games industry veterans, helping to bridge the gap between education and employment by ensuring that students are studio-ready once they leave academia. Finalists regularly go on to work within studios, both at home and abroad, and many are offered positions in the final round.

Sumo Digital Rising Star caters to students not in their final year of study, whilst Search for a Star is for those in their final year or working towards an MA. The categories to be judged include: