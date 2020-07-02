Shuhei Yoshida launches PlayStation Indies to take on ID@Xbox

Share Facebook

Yesterday, Sony announced in a blog post a new publishing initiative: PlayStation Indies. With Yoshida stating: “Our goal is to make PlayStation the best place to develop, find, and play great indie games.”

Of course PlayStation has long courted indie developers most notably from the launch of the PS4. But that activity never had its own branding before, with the new service providing something a little more tangible for indies to get hold of.

“I have been working closely with all departments at Sony Interactive Entertainment to elevate our efforts to help make indie developers’ lives easier and their titles shine in this super competitive videogame market,” said Yoshida.

What the move means in practice isn’t clear, though, as Sony didn’t share any details as to whether this amount to an internal restructure or just a customer-facing initiative. It seems likely that changes were already afoot with Yoshida’s appointment as head of indies in November and this is part of that change.

More concretely, Yoshida announced that an indie game would be added to PlayStation Now every month from now on. The post also introduced trailers from a wide range of new indie titles coming to both PS4 and PS5 later this year.

In fact, it may be that such announcements and marketing might be the main drive, visibly at least, for the new branding.

“The indie community is increasingly important for the future of the video game industry, as AAA game development has grown so financially demanding that big companies are finding it harder to take risks to invest in new concepts that may or may not work,” said Yoshida.

“We trust indie developers with strong vision will continue to bring ideas that have never been tried before, creating whole new genres of games and advancing the art and meaning of video games. PlayStation has always embraced games with completely new concepts, like PaRappa the Rapper, Katamari Damacy, LittleBigPlanet, and Journey, and we look forward to seeing what surprising new ideas will come next!”