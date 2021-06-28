SIDE Announces Partnership with The Imaginarium Studios

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Industry audio provider SIDE has announced that it has partnered with performance capture facility The Imaginarium Studios.

The Imaginarium Studios was founded in 2012 by actor and director Andy Serkis as a stand-alone facility focused on motion and performance capture services, and it now offers a 2,800 square foot stage with a clear height of 13 feet – which has been used for games like Apex Legends, Cyberpunk 2077 and Battlefield 1.

SIDE meanwhile has over 25 years of experience working with the likes of Ubisoft, Square Enix, and CD Projekt Red.

The Imaginarium Studios/SIDE partnership offers a comprehensive range of services, such as offering clients a defined and tested production pipeline, whether it be in The Imaginarium Studios’ motion and performance capture facilities or SIDE’s recording studios.

The partnership marks a significant change for both SIDE and The Imaginarium Studios. Previously, SIDE’s performance capture largely extended to their in-studio facecam rig. Partnering with The Imaginarium Studios allows SIDE to offer full body capture as part of their offering. Additionally, the partnership allows SIDE to provide full performance capture from the earliest point of casting, all the way through to final delivery of full capture data and mastered audio files – Whereas previously this would have been in junction with an entirely separate vendor.

While The Imaginarium Studios has worked in games previously, the partnership with SIDE grants them access to a global range of developers, as part of a full audio and motion capture package.

“We see this as a perfect fit. This partnership will provide clients a seamless process from casting and talent management into creative shoot days, right through to delivery of final assets,” said Olivier Deslandes, VP of Audio at SIDE. “Our London co-location with The Imaginarium Studios will help us deliver consistent results for our clients. We’re excited for this opportunity to grow and to continue on our joint mission to offer the finest audio and motion capture services in the industry.”

“The Imaginarium Studios and SIDE share the same commitment to always deliver the best for our clients,” added Imaginarium Studio’s CEO Matthew Brown. “Our new partnership will be hugely beneficial to storytellers, creating a seamless experience for audio and motion capture services. We are excited to bring characters to life and take games to the next level with our new alliance with SIDE.”