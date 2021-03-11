Silver Rain Games signs deal with Electronic Arts to develop an EA Originals title

Share Facebook

Electronic Arts has announced that it has signed a deal with UK studio Silver Rain Games, to work on an unannounced title to be launched under its EA Originals label.

EA Originals will provide funding for the new studio’s title, in order to support the “thought-provoking and innovative” games that Silver Rain seeks to develop. The studio was co-founded in 2019 by Melissa Phillips and Assassin’s Creed’s Abubakar Salim.

“In what has been a challenging year, we have assembled an extraordinarily creative and worldly team who are eager to work on projects that bring their global perspectives to life. Together we will construct an exciting universe that unlocks the power of storytelling and the brilliance that brings,” said Salim. “We couldn’t be happier to work with the EA Originals team, who are phenomenal partners for us as we begin this journey. Not only does each of them understand our vision to inspire and entertain, but they also welcome this exciting new age of game development.”

“We have spent the last year really growing our team and have some exceptionally talented people supporting us on putting this game together,” said Phillips. “I am so excited to see the team grow again and really have the opportunity to showcase the quality of the work they are creating.”

We spoke with the duo back in September, to find out more about the rapidly-growing team, and their approach to diversity within the studio.

“People want to work in places where they see themselves,” Philips told MCV/DEVELOP. “I’m a big believer, when I was at BAFTA with the Young Games Designers, we did a lot of the programme on ‘See it, Be it’, which is this idea that in order for, say, a young girl to know that she can be in the games industry, she has to see a woman like her working in the games industry, and then she can have that career aspiration.

“If you’ve got that within your structure, then I think that will bring diversity. Not many people want to hear that, because obviously it means, just maybe, changing your directors.”