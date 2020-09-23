Simon Carless founds GameDiscoverCo

Share Facebook

Simon Carless has founded a new company, GameDiscoverCo, which is designed to help developers and publishers with the issue of their game’s discoverability. The agency offers a newsletter and research service, and provides consulting services.

“This is a culmination of the path that led me to set up the Game Discoverability Day at GDC, start this newsletter, and now found this company” said Carless in the announcement.

In addition to existing Game Discoverability Now newsletter, GameDiscoverCo will also include a paid newsletter, which will feature “a data-led ‘labs’ approach to better metrics for game discoverability, larger ‘platform overview’ articles, and other exclusives.”

To further this goal, ex-Valve contractor Lars Doucet has been hired to code mini-dashboards for the newsletter, which subscribers will be able to use to gain more insight and data on game discoverability.

The paid newsletter is expected to launch in the next few weeks. Pricing has not yet been shared, with Carless promising that “it won’t be $10 a month, but it won’t be stupid crazy expensive either.”

Carless recently left GDC organiser Informa, where he had worked for 16 years, ultimately becoming the executive VP for GDC and Informa’s information security event Black Hat.