Simon Carless leaves Informa after 16 years

After 16 years at Informa, Simon Carless is stepping down from the Game Developers Conference organiser (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz).

Some news: it's been a blast, but after 16 years working on Game Developers Conference, the Independent Games Festival, the Black Hat events & more, I'll be leaving GDC's parent company later this week. (1/3) — Simon Carless (@simoncarless) September 8, 2020

Carless announced the move on Twitter, stating that he would be resigning his role as executive VP for GDC and Informa’s information security event Black Hat later this week.

Carless joined UBM, Informa’s predecessor, back in 2004 – where he worked his way up to editor-in-chief of developer trade site Gamasutra, as well as sister publication Game Developer Magazine.

He was also involved in UBM’s events business, chairing the Independent Games Festival and co-founding the Independent Games Summit track of GDC – before ultimately rising through the ranks to be the global brand director of UBM’s gaming businesses.

Carless has not yet revealed where he’s heading to next, promising to provide details within the next few days.