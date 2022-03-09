Sold Out rebrands as Fireshine Games

Share Facebook

Publisher Sold Out has officially re-launched under a new name, Fireshine Games.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Fireshine stated the rebrand was to reflect how much the industry has changed since Sold Out first launched in 2014.

As part of the rebrand, Fireshine will be expanding its digital portfolio, though the publisher will continue to maintain its physical releases too.

Fireshine Games is partnered with the likes of Team 17, Rebellion and Frontier Developments, and is launching digital games from new indie studios such as Pugstorm, Stonewheat & Sons, Spiral Circus, White Paper Games.

“Fireshine Games is an exciting new chapter for our publishing business,” said James Cato, COO of Fireshine Games. “It reflects the energy and passion of who we are today and where we want to take the business in terms of both digital and physical videogame publishing and distribution.”

“The industry landscape is changing rapidly and we’ve been evolving with it as a publisher,” said Sarah Hoeksma, Marketing Director, Fireshine Games. “We have two distinct parts to the business – one which focuses on supporting our long-term partners like Team 17, Rebellion and Frontier Developments with their physical sales and the other which is on the hunt for that next hidden gem of a digital game or supremely talented indie dev studio.”