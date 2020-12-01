Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel to begin production in March 2021

Share Facebook

A sequel to the successful film adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog is set to begin production in March next year.

The news comes from a listing on the Creative BC Film Commission website (who oversee all film production in British Columbia), who have a listing for a film codenamed ‘Emerald Hill’ is set to begin production in March 2021.

Now, unless that’s a hilarious coincidence (I am here for romantic comedies accidentally named after video game levels. Give me Hugh Grant in Nuketown immediately), it’s probably a safe bet to say this is the sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog, which famously has a level named Emerald Hill.

Additionally, the listing shows that the producers and director of the original movie are all involved. So okay yeah, it’s Sonic I guess.

Production is currently expected to be completed by May 10, though this could well change, depending on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic by that time.

The first movie proved incredibly popular, earning over $110m on debut weekend – despite redesigning the original, beautiful nightmare Sonic design at the last minute. On which note, the company tasked with redesigning the film’s lead closed in December last year.

In other video game movie-related news, a Disco Elysium film is reportedly on its way from a producer on the original Sonic the Hedgehog movie.