Sony acquires a minority interest in Epic Games for $250 million

Epic Games has received a strategic investment from Sony, with Sony spending $250 million to acquire a minority interest in the company through a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony. This investment cements an already close relationship between the two companies – with Epic recently showcasing Unreal Engine 5 using Playstation 5 technology.

The investment broadens the existing collaboration between the two companies, across Sony’s portfolio of entertainment assets and technology, and Epic’s social entertainment platform and digital ecosystem. The closing of the investment is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

“Epic’s powerful technology in areas such as graphics places them at the forefront of game engine development with Unreal Engine and other innovations. There’s no better example of this than the revolutionary entertainment experience, Fortnite. Through our investment, we will explore opportunities for further collaboration with Epic to delight and bring value to consumers and the industry at large, not only in games, but also across the rapidly evolving digital entertainment landscape,” said Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO, Sony Corporation.

“Sony and Epic have both built businesses at the intersection of creativity and technology, and we share a vision of real-time 3D social experiences leading to a convergence of gaming, film, and music” said Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. “Together we strive to build an even more open and accessible digital ecosystem for all consumers and content creators alike.”

Epic will still be able to publish to other platforms, it has confirmed.